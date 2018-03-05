Susquehanna raises 3D Systems target to 13% downside; shares +9.6%

Susquehanna maintains a Neutral rating on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and increases the price target by a dollar to $10, a 13% downside to Friday’s close.

Analyst David Ryzhik found preliminary Q4 results encouraging but says it’s too soon to call this a turnaround.

The analyst expects 3D to take more than a quarter to iron out execution issues and it’s too early to predict the performance of new products.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

3D Systems shares are up 9.6% to $12.58 with a 52-week range of $7.92 to $23.70.

