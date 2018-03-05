Goldman shakes up commodity team

After a disastrous year for commodity-trading revenue, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is moving commodity sales boss Colleen Foster and part of her team from the securities division into the investment-banking operation, according to Bloomberg.

It will now be known as the commodity solutions team.

CEO Lloyd Blankfein hinted as much earlier this month, saying Goldman has "underutilized the power" of its investment-banking unit as it pertains to commodities.

A good part of the commodity team will remain in the securities division under Josh Struzziery, who will replace Foster as global head of commodities.