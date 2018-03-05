TrovaGene up 21% on early results form PMC-075 study

Nano cap TrovaGene (TROV +21.1% ) is up on 80% higher volume. This morning, it announced that the first patient has completed cycle 1 in its open-label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial assessing PCM-075, in combination with low-dose cytarabine, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

By day 15 of the treatment cycle, the patient experienced a decrease in blood leukemic cells to 5% from 40%. In addition, the patient tolerated PCM-075 well.

PCM-075 inhibits an enzyme called serine/threonine polo-like-kinase 1 (PLK 1) which is overexpressed in a range of blood cancers and solid tumors. Studies have shown that inhibiting polo-like-kinases can lead to cancer cell death.