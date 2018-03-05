Changes coming to Volcker Rule - Fed's Quarles
- The Volcker Rule isn't working well, says Fed Governor Randal Quarles, calling implementation of the legislation is too complex.
- The rule, he says, prohibits banks from taking risk proprietary trading risk, but allows risk for client trading purposes.
- The definition of a client trade vs. a proprietary trade is vague, with no consistency in defining the positions by any of the five agencies implementing the rule.
- ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, KBE, UYG, FNCL, IYF