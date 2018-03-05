USA Compression upgraded to Buy at Janney following CDM acquisition

USA Compression Partners (USAC +0.6% ) is higher after Janney analysts upgrade shares to Buy from Neutral with a $21 price target, up from $19, which says one of the largest independent providers of compression services looks even more attractive following the recent acquisition of CDM Resource Management.

Janney says USAC's focus on the high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications is mostly in high-volume gathering systems, but the CDM deal will be transformative as it expands the company's footprint into a "more balanced" geographic exposure.

The acquisition also will give USAC a "unique set of infrastructure assets" that are both diversified in nature and offer stability and profitability from an earnings and cash flow perspective, the firm says.