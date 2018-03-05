Boeing rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

A Boeing (NYSE:BA) executive rules out reviving the 767 passenger plane, as the company continues to weigh options for a promising niche in the middle of the aircraft market.

"Bringing back the 767 [passenger version] - I just don't see it," says Randy Tinseth, VP of commercial marketing.

There has been some speculation that Boeing would revive the 767 wide-body line to offer airlines a low-price backstop in case a proposed new mid-market plane suffered delays, or in case the company decided not to move ahead with that project.