GlycoMimetics sets design of pivotal study of GMI-1271 in AML

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) has finalized the design of its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluatinng Breakthrough Therapy-tagged GMI-1271, in combination with MEC (mitoxantrone, etoposide and Ara-C) or FAI (fludarabine, cytosine arabinoside and idarubicin), in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Enrollment should commence in Q3.

The primary endpoint of the 380-subject study is overall survival. Topline data are expected by late 2020. Additional details will be provided during the company's Q4 conference call tomorrow morning at 8:30 am ET.

GMI-1271 is an E-selectin antagonist that disrupts known pathways of tumor resistance which improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy.