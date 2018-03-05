Ares Management announces secondary offering

Mar. 05, 2018 4:30 PM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)ARESBy: Omer I., SA News Editor
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announces a share sale of 5M common shares by the company, and 10M common shares by a strategic investor, along with a greenshoe option for another 2.25M shares.
  • None of Ares’ officers, directors or employees are offering any shares in this transaction
  • Ares closed with a 2.65% gain today. Shares are flat in after hours action.
  • Source: Press Release
