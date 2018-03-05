Aduro earns $3M milestone from Merck on initiation of study of anti-CD27 antibody
Mar. 05, 2018 4:24 PM ETAduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO)ADRO, MRKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) has earned a $3M milestone payment from licensee Merck (NYSE:MRK) triggered by the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical assessing the safety and pharmacokinetics of its anti-CD27 antibody as monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in adults with advanced tumors.
- Previously: Merck unit picks up CD27 antibody developed by Aduro Biotech (Dec. 5, 2016)