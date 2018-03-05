Tintri +12.7% on Q4 beats, mixed guidance, CEO transition

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) shares soar 12.7% aftermarket following a Q4 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates and included mixed guidance and a CEO transition announcement.

Q1 guidance has downside revenue of $20M to $21M (consensus: $25.05) and upside EPS from -$0.68 to -$0.64 (consensus: -$0.74).

CEO change: The company announces that Chairman and CEO Ken Klein will step down once a successor is found and transitioned into the role. Tintri hired an executive search firm to help find Klein’s replacement.

Promissory notes financing: The company announced last week the issuance of promissory notes to certain stockholders for gross proceeds of $25M. The notes have an interest rate of 8% per annum and mature 18 months from date of issuance.

Restructuring. Tintri’s restructuring will reduce the global workforce by 20%. Last month, the company announced the early termination of a facility lease. Company expects restructuring to mostly finish by Q1 of FY18, which ends on April 30. Incurred cash expenditures expected to total $4.8M to $5.9M with total restructuring expenses from $6.2M to $7.2M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

