Thousands remain without power across New York, New Jersey after storm

More than 60K people in New York's Westchester County and 65K people in New Jersey were still without power as of midday today, three days after a powerful nor'easter slammed the east coast.

Another winter storm is forecast to hit later this week, and the National Weather Service warns of up to a foot of snow in some areas is possible beginning late Tuesday night.

More than 100K Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) customers lost electricity in the storm, and the company says it expects to have 90% of power restored by Tuesday night but warns that the coming snowstorm could slow restoration work or cause additional outages.

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSE:AGR) estimates that 90% of affected customers would have their power restored by late Tuesday night.

