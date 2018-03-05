Nordstrom -2.7% as it rejects family offer to buy company

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is 2.7% lower postmarket after it's noted it received -- and rejected -- an indicative proposal from the Nordstrom family to acquire the company.

A group consisting of company Co-Presidents Blake Nordstrom, Peter Nordstrom, and Erik Nordstrom, along with President of Stores James Nordstrom, Chairman Emeritus Bruce Nordstrom, and Anne E. Gittinger said it intended to submit a proposal to buy all outstanding shares it doesn't already own along with 21% of family-owned shares for $50 each, the company says.

Shares closed today at $51.90.

A special committee of Nordstrom's board rejected the offer.

