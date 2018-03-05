Piper Jaffray survey shows why iPhone owners didn't want X

Piper Jaffray releases a new survey asking why people who currently own Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones didn’t upgrade to the iPhone X.

The answers: 31%, “it’s too expensive”; 44%, “my iPhone works fine”; 8%, “I prefer a larger screen.”

The three iPhone models rumored to release this year include a more cost-friendly version of the X and a larger, phablet version.

Apple shares are down 0.2% aftermarket.

Updating to note that the survey included 1,500 respondents who own an iPhone but haven't recently updated.