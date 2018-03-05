Stocks surge as tariffs worries ease for now

Stocks started the week with a strong rally that reclaimed around half of last week's losses, as investors interpreted Pres. Trump's latest tweets on his proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum as leaving the door open for compromise.

Caterpillar climbed 3.4% to lead the Dow, and "seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

New economic data that continued to show a steadily expanding U.S. economy also helped lift investors who had been rattled by the proposed tariffs and whether the Fed would need to increase its pace of short-term rate hikes to tame inflation.

All 11 S&P industry sectors ended higher, with utilities (+2%) leading the charge and financials (+1.4%) not far behind, while the health care and tech groups were the weakest performers but each with gains of 0.9%.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower note, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps higher at 2.88%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures rallied 2.2% to $62.56/bbl.