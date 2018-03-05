J. M. Smucker comments on FTC slap
Mar. 05, 2018 5:03 PM ETThe J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)SJM, CAGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) comments on the FTC's decision to challenge the company's proposed acquisition of the Wesson oil brand from Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG).
- "While we respect the FTC's decision, we are disappointed with this conclusion and strongly believe that the acquisition would benefit all of our constituents," says CEO Mark Smucker
- The company says it's reviewing what's its next step will be in the process.
