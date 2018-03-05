Pemex to seek partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction, CEO says

Mexico’s Pemex says it will reach out to existing partners to form new joint ventures for two deepwater blocks it won in a January auction, CEO Carlos Trevino tells Reuters.

Pemex will start talks with oil companies, including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BHP Billiotn (NYSE:BHP) and Japan’s Inpex, which already are partnering with the state-run company in other oil and gas projects, the CEO says.

The company also will offer eight onshore projects this year, including 29 oil blocks for partnerships in an auction scheduled for September or October.