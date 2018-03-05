Margins disappoint at Ascena Retail

  • Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) is down sharply after posting a larger loss than anticipated in FQ2.
  • Comparable sales fell 2% during the period.
  • Comparable sales by brands: Justice comparable sales +7%, Maurices -5%, Dressbarn  -12%. Catherines -5%.
  • Gross margin came in a 54.1% of sales to fall below the expectation of analysts and the guidance issued by Ascena in December.
  • Previously: Ascena Retail Group misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 5)
  • ASNA -16.53% AH to $2.02.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.