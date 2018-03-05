Margins disappoint at Ascena Retail
Mar. 05, 2018 5:09 PM ETAscena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)ASNABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) is down sharply after posting a larger loss than anticipated in FQ2.
- Comparable sales fell 2% during the period.
- Comparable sales by brands: Justice comparable sales +7%, Maurices -5%, Dressbarn -12%. Catherines -5%.
- Gross margin came in a 54.1% of sales to fall below the expectation of analysts and the guidance issued by Ascena in December.
- Previously: Ascena Retail Group misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 5)
- ASNA -16.53% AH to $2.02.