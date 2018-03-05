Cost cuts pick up light revenue growth as TheStreet swings to profit

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) swung to a profit in Q4 earnings that wrapped the company's first full-year net income since before the global financial crisis.

Revenues ticked up fractionally but the company trimmed cost of services along with sales & marketing costs, and benefited on the comp from a year-ago $11.6M goodwill impairment.

Operating income was $830,859 vs. a year-ago loss of $12.3M. Net income attributable to common shareholders, meanwhile, swung to a $25.6M gain from a year-ago loss of $11.6M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8M, beating consensus for $1.88M.

Revenue breakout: Business to business, $8.34M (up 12%); Business to consumer, $7.64M (down 9.9%).

Liquidity sat at $13.9M, down $9.6M Y/Y.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

