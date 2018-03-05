Light guidance sends Freshpet lower

Mar. 05, 2018 5:17 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)FRPTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPTpeel off 14% in AH trading after Q4 numbers fall just slightly short of estimates.
  • The selling pressure seems to be tied to the company's annual guidance, which set a low point light of consensus marks. Freshpet sees FY18 revenue of greater than $185M vs. $188M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of greater than $20M vs. $22.3M expected.
  • Previously: Freshpet misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (March 5)
