Frontier Communications hires Curtis as chief marketing officer

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) has hired Rob Curtis as senior VP and chief marketing officer.

He was most recently partner at Bain & Co. as a leader in its Customer Strategy & Marketing practice and its Telecommunications practice.

“His Consumer Segment team will focus on accelerating subscriber and revenue growth and maximizing the potential of fiber, copper and emerging wireless capabilities in our footprint," says John Maduri, executive VP of Consumer Sales, Marketing and Product.

Curtis will also bring a "laser focus" to churn reduction.