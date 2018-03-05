YY +2.9% as strong revenue, profit growth mark Q4

YY is up 2.9% in postmarket trading after a solid beat with Q4 earnings that shows 46% revenue growth and stronger profitability.

Net income attributable to YY (non-GAAP) rose by 58.5% to 948.9M yuan -- about $145.8M.

Revenue gains were driven mainly by an increase in live streaming, which grew 51.9%. Revenues from online games ticked up to 128.1M yuan from 125.4M yuan, while revenue from memberships fell to 50.5M yuan from 74.7M.

Gross profit rose 54.7%, and gross margin rose to 39.4% from 37.2%.

In Q4, net cash from operations was 1.392B yuan (about $213.9M).

As of year-end, it had cash and equivalents of 2.62B yuan (about $402.3M), along with short-term deposits of another $922M and restricted short-term deposits of $153.7M.

For Q1, it's expecting revenues of 3B-3.15B yuan (Y/Y growth of 32.3%-39%); in dollar terms, that would be $472.5M-$496.2M, vs. consensus for $478.6M.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press release