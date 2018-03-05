Glass Lewis urges no vote for massive stock award to Tesla's Musk

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis says Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders should vote against a proposal to grant CEO Elon Musk performance-based stock options worth ~$2.62B, believing the grant would dilute other investors and prove too costly.

Glass Lewis says Musk would own 28.3% of the company if the CEO earns the full grant although TSLA’s proxy statement shows his ownership likely would be less.

TSLA unveiled the 10-year plan last month, tying Musk's pay package to a series of goals including a $650M market cap compared to the current ~$56B market cap.

Glass Lewis sees the award as an attempt by TSLA to reassure investors that Musk will continue to lead the company in the long term and that his interests will align with those of TSLA shareholders.