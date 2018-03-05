Brazil's BRF -19% after former CEO arrested in food safety probe

Shares of Brazilian food processor BRF (NYSE:BRFS) plunged nearly 20% in today's trade after federal police arrested former CEO Pedro Faria on charges that he and other execs were aware that the company committed fraud in trying to evade food safety checks.

The police cited evidence that five laboratories accredited by Brazil's Agriculture Ministry colluded with BRF's analysis department to“falsify” test results related to its industrial process.

The charges open a new chapter in the "Weak Flesh" federal probe of Brazil's meat industry, which started in March 2017 and has wreaked havoc on the sector and temporarily closed export markets to Brazil.