Moody's: AT&T, Verizon to see billions more in cash flow from tax reform

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) should see bigger cash flow from tax reform, to the tune of a $3B increase in operating cash flow for AT&T and some $4B for Verizon, Moody's says.

A new report sheds light on expected impact to the company's cash flows, though the firm doesn't expect material change to the companies' capital investment or the pace of merger/acquisition activity.

But higher cash flows will give more room to preserve their dividends while continuing capital investment at modestly lower leverage.