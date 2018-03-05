Bombardier announces C$638M capital raise in share sale

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) announces plans to raise C$638M (US$492M) in shares in an attempt to improve its balance sheet as part of a five-year turnaround plan.

Bombardier says it is issuing 168M class B subordinate voting shares priced at C$3.80 each in a bought deal offering, with an underwriters option to buy up to another 25.2M shares; the stock closed today at C$4 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Canadian planemaker is taking advantage of a nearly 70% gain in the stock since the October announcement of its deal with Airbus aimed at rescuing the C-Series commercial jet program