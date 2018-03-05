Lockheed CEO thinks tariffs likely would not chase away foreign customers

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC it is too soon to know the impact of Pres. Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but she is optimistic that the company's foreign customers would not go away.

International sales account for 30% of LMT's business, but Hewson thinks the tariffs likely would not bring retaliation from the company's foreign buyers because the LMT's work primarily supports countries in their national defense.

"Generally we don't see them make those kinds of choices to not buy the products and capabilities they need to protect their citizens because of oil prices, or something of that nature, or tariffs," Hewson says. "I would suspect that their first order is to protect their citizens."

Remy Nathan, VP for international affairs at the Aerospace Industries Association, notes trade and security cooperation often intertwine.

"When we are enjoying good trade relations with other countries we have positive foreign relations, positive security cooperations, and they are oftentimes more interested in purchasing U.S. defense equipment and working with our militaries," Nathan says.