Otelco holds line amid decline in residential subs

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) posted revenues and operating income near flat in its Q4 results, and "In an industry seeing declines in residential subscribers every measurement period, it is exciting to be able to hold our revenue and operating margins constant during fourth quarter,” says CEO Rob Souza.

ACAM funding is helping offset local service revenue declines; in the first year of 10-year funding, the company placed about 81 miles of fiber. Its network now has about 1,700 route miles.

Significantly lower interest expense from a refinancing boosted net income to $7.38M.

EBITDA, meanwhile, dipped 3% to $6.5M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET.

