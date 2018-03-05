Cheniere starts first shipments to India from Sabine Pass

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) marks the start of its 20-year contract to supply U.S.-sourced liquefied natural gas to India from its Sabine Pass liquefaction facility in Louisiana, as it makes its first shipments to the country from the facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cheniere will sell and make available for delivery to India's GAIL ~3.5M metric tons/year of LNG.

"Today's shipment is significant because it means security for the world's third-largest energy consumer," says U.S. Energy Association executive director Barry Worthington.