Manitowoc could be big loser from Trump’s steel tariffs, J.P. Morgan says

Crane maker Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) could suffer a 25% drop in earnings per share by next year if Pres. Trump's tariffs are implemented, the biggest potential hit among U.S. heavy machinery makers, J.P. Morgan analysts warn.

MTW reported a 2017 profit of just $9M, and although Wall Street predicts a rise to $19M this year and $49M next year, its key end markets such as oil and gas infrastructure remain weak, and higher productivity per well has held down demand for new cranes by energy companies, the firm explains.

The JPM analysts say others suffering big drops in earnings from Trump tariffs could include truck makers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV) and crane maker Terex (NYSE:TEX).

The potential hit to earnings at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Deere (NYSE:DE) is less than 5%, the firm says, because the two companies are giants with billions of dollars in yearly profits and more of a cushion to absorb higher costs.