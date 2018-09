Amid a spate of recent price target cuts, Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is up 17.5% on heavy volume after hours following an initiation at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald.

The firm set a Street-high price target of $5, suggesting a near-quintupling from today's close of $1.03.

Shares finished up 2% during the regular session; they're down 11.2% so far in 2018.