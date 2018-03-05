Sotherly Hotels buys Hyatt Centric Arlington for $79.7M

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) says a subsidiary of its operating partnership has acquired the Hyatt Centric Arlington (NYSE:H) in Virginia.

The deal for the 318-room facility (an "upper-upscale," full service hotel) comes at $79.7M.

It's in the Rosslyn submarket of Arlington, Va., across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. and with close access to Georgetown shopping, the company says.

It recently underwent a $6.2M renovation. For 2017, it operated at 84% occupancy with an average daily rate of $176.31 and room RevPAR of $148.13.

Sotherly closed on a new $57M first and second mortgage with Fifth Third to partly fund the deal.