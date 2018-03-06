Cabot Microelectronics hikes quarterly dividend by 100% to $0.40/share

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) declares $0.40/share quarterly dividend, 100% increase from prior dividend of $0.20.

Forward yield 1.55%

Payable April 30; for shareholders of record March 23; ex-div March 22.

The company intends to distribute at least 50% of prior fiscal year FCF on an ongoing basis through a combination of cash dividends and share repurchases.

The company plans to distribute $60M in FY18 based on the FY17 FCF of $120M.

As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately $120 million of authorization remaining under its existing share repurchase program