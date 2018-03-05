Maersk Oil sale to Total OKd by regulator with potential $1.2B condition

A.P. Moller Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) $7.45B deal to sell its energy unit to Total (TOT +0.5% ) is approved by the Danish Energy Agency but with a conditional liability that could tally as high as $1.2B.

The authority says Maersk must pay for the eventual decommissioning of North Sea infrastructure such as platforms and pipes if TOT cannot when the time comes - an unlikely event but one that shows the depth of Maersk’s ties to Denmark’s oil industry.

“It’s a very theoretical cost, but nevertheless something that should be taken into account and it’s definitely not a positive,” ABG Sundal Collier analyst Casper Blom tells Bloomberg.

Maersk expects the current $1.2B estimate for Danish decommissioning provisions will fall when TOT and the other license partners redevelop the Tyra gas field.