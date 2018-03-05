Nuverra CEO Johnsrud departs; Thompson is new Chairman, interim CEO

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NES -4.2% ) Chairman and CEO Mark Johnsrud has left the company, effective March 2, and board member Charles Thompson is appointed Chairman and interim CEO; NES offers no explanation for Johnsrud's departure.

Thompson, who has served on the NES board since last August 7, is a managing partner of PinHigh Capital Partners, after spending two years at Nomura Securities building the oil and gas investment banking business and 10 years as a partner at M&A firm Legacy Partners Group.

Johnsrud became NES CEO in 2012 when the company merged with Power Fuels Inc., where he was CEO since acquiring the business in 2005.