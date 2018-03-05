Qualcomm adjourning meeting to April 5 after CFIUS action

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is officially adjourning its annual meeting to April 5, the late move in the chess match between it and hostile suitor Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) after intervention by CFIUS.

The company will open its meeting as scheduled tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET and immediately adjourn to the later date, with no voting or other matters.

They'll reconvene at 11 a.m. ET on April 5 in San Diego.

The record date of Jan. 8 is unchanged and shareholders as of that date will be entitled to vote; votes already cast will be retained unless shareholders want to change their vote.

