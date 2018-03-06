SpaceX completes 50th Falcon 9 launch
Mar. 06, 2018 2:21 AM ETSpaceX (SPACE)SPACE, BA, LMTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor54 Comments
- SpaceX (SPACE) has just reached another milestone, launching its 50th Falcon 9 from the same pad that hosted its maiden flight in 2010.
- The rocket has since grown more than 50 feet and gained 600K lbs. of additional thrust.
- Dominating the industry? It took Falcon 9 about seven years and nine months to hit the 50-mark, compared to the nine years and seven months for United Launch Alliance's (BA, LMT) Atlas V rocket.