  • SpaceX (SPACE) has just reached another milestone, launching its 50th Falcon 9 from the same pad that hosted its maiden flight in 2010.
  • The rocket has since grown more than 50 feet and gained 600K lbs. of additional thrust.
  • Dominating the industry? It took Falcon 9 about seven years and nine months to hit the 50-mark, compared to the nine years and seven months for United Launch Alliance's (BA, LMT) Atlas V rocket.
