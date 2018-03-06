Kobe Steel CEO resigns after data scandal

Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTY) CEO Hiroya Kawasaki is stepping down to take responsibility for a widespread data fraud scandal, with his successor to be decided at a board meeting to be held soon.

Kobe, which supplies makers of cars, planes, and trains worldwide, admitted last year to falsifying quality specifications to about 500 customers, roiling supply chains and triggering similar admissions from other Japanese steel manufacturers.