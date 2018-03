South Dakota is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 1992 ruling that companies with no physical presence in a state are not required to collect an online state sales tax - and the Trump administration is backing the effort.

A lower court decision favored Internet retailers Wayfair (NYSE:W), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Newegg in the dispute.

Supreme Court justices are scheduled to hear arguments on April 17 and a ruling is expected by late June.