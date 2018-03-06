NAFTA talks wrap up in Mexico City

"To complete NAFTA 2.0, we will need agreement on roughly 30 chapters. After seven months, we have completed just six," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said as the seventh round of NAFTA talks wrapped up in Mexico City.

"I fear that the longer we proceed, the more political headwinds we will feel," such as the upcoming presidential elections in Mexico, U.S. mid-term elections, and provincial elections in Ontario and Quebec.

ETFs: EWW, FXC, EWC, MXF, MXE, CNDA, DBMX, EWCS, HEWW, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, MEXX, FLCA, FLMX