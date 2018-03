The European Union intends to target €2.8B of U.S. goods ranging from jeans and bourbon to motorcycles and boats should President Trump go ahead with his plan to impose a 25% tariff on foreign steel.

That's according to a list drawn up by the European Commission and obtained by Bloomberg News.

It's also weighing filing a WTO complaint and introducing "safeguard" measures to prevent steel shipments from being diverted and flooding the European market.

Related tickers: HOG, DEO, BF.B, WSKY