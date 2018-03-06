Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend

  • Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) declares $0.095/share monthly dividend, in line with previous (Quarterly $0.285/share payable in three installments).
  • Forward yield 10.7%
  • Payable April 12; for shareholders of record April 3; ex-div April 2.
  • Payable May 11; for shareholders of record May 2; ex-div May 1.
  • Payable June 13; for shareholders of record June 4; ex-div June 1.
