Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend
Mar. 06, 2018 7:49 AM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)WSRBy: SA Dividend Announcements, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) declares $0.095/share monthly dividend, in line with previous (Quarterly $0.285/share payable in three installments).
- Forward yield 10.7%
- Payable April 12; for shareholders of record April 3; ex-div April 2.
- Payable May 11; for shareholders of record May 2; ex-div May 1.
- Payable June 13; for shareholders of record June 4; ex-div June 1.