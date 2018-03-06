Moovly announces paypal integration to support high user growth

Moovly Media (OTCQB:MVVYF) announced a new PayPal integration, enabling users from growing geographic markets to purchase subscriptions and media assets without the use of a credit card.
Brendon Grunewald, co-founder and CEO of Moovly commented, “Integrating PayPal is specifically to cater to the growing number of users that register with Moovly, yet don’t have a credit card, particularly from growth geographies like Eastern Europe, India and Asia. This should allow those users to use Moovly, rather than seem an inferior free option.”
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox