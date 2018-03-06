Moovly announces paypal integration to support high user growth

Moovly Media (OTCQB:MVVYF) announced a new PayPal integration, enabling users from growing geographic markets to purchase subscriptions and media assets without the use of a credit card.

Brendon Grunewald, co-founder and CEO of Moovly commented, “Integrating PayPal is specifically to cater to the growing number of users that register with Moovly, yet don’t have a credit card, particularly from growth geographies like Eastern Europe, India and Asia. This should allow those users to use Moovly, rather than seem an inferior free option.”

