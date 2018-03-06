Belden announces €350M private offering of senior subordinated notes
Mar. 06, 2018 5:42 AM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)BDCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Belden (NYSE:BDC) intends to offer €350M in aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes due 2028.
- Net proceeds from the Notes Offering along with cash on hand will be used to fund concurrent cash tender offers for any and all of its outstanding 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2023 and 5.25% senior subordinated notes due 2024.
- Press Release