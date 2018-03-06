Volaris reports strong traffic growth in February

Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports revenue passenger miles rose 14.2% in February to 1.249B.

Domestic RPMs expanded 15.9% Y/Y and international RPMs up 10.1% for the month

Capacity grew 11.2% to 1.517B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +12%; International ASMs +9.3%.

The number of passengers flown by the carrier during the month advanced 11.8% to 1.300M.

February load factor improved 220 bps to 82.4%.

YTD load factor fell 130 bps to 81.1%.

During February 2018, the company launched one international route (San Salvador, El Salvador to Cancun, Quintana Roo).

