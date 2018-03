The Board of Directors of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) appointed James “Randy” Kibler as Interim President and CEO following the resignation of Clifton Rutledge for personal reasons.

Mr. Kibler has been a Director of the Company since August 2011 and served as a Director and Non-Executive Chairman from February 2014 to June 2016.

The Board will initiate a search for a permanent President and CEO.

Press Release