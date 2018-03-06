Australia central bank holds rates, sounds less upbeat on growth

Australia's central bank left interest rates at record lows of 1.5% on Tuesday, as expected, and sounded less confident that the economy would grow at 3% or more this year, directing that rates will likely remain on hold for months to come.

The Reserve Bank of Australia changed its stance by entirely removing reference of above 3% growth to "grow faster in 2018 than it did in 2017" as analysts downgrade forecasts for 4Q18 GDP to 0.5% quarterly and 2.4%.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWA, FXA, AUSE, CROC