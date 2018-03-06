WABCO signs its largest ever Fleet Management Solutions contract

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) announced its largest ever Fleet Management Solutions contract with Girteka Logistics.

As per the agreement, 2,700 trucks across Girteka Logistics’ European fleet will be equipped with WABCO’s advanced Fleet Management Solutions.

Nick Rens, WABCO President, Trailer Systems, Aftermarket and Off-Highway Division said, “Girteka Logistics already has WABCO Electronic Braking Systems installed on many of its trailers and, by now combining this proven vehicle control technology with our industry-leading Transics FMS, we offer a new level of differentiation for Girteka Logistics in terms of overall fleet efficiency and customer service. This contract also demonstrates how WABCO is uniquely placed to harvest data from truck, trailer and driver behaviors and leverage the increasing digitization of our industry as another driver of WABCO’s outperformance.”

Press Release