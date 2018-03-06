Hutchison China MediTech launches epitinib study in brain cancer in China

Hutchison China Meditech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) initiates a Phase 1b/2 proof-of-concept study in China evaluating epitinib in glioblastoma patients whose tumors overexpress epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR).

The primary endpoint of the 29-subject open-label trial is objective response rate (ORR) at month 6. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is March 2019.

Epitinib is a selective EGFR inhibitor that has shown the ability to penetrate the blood brain barrier. It is also being developed to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).