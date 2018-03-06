Genetic Tech to team up with Project Shivom to create large genetic database

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) inks a non-binding term sheet with Project Shivom operator Omix Ventures Private Limited aimed at including GENE in creating the world's largest genetic database.

GENE says it will be part of global network of laboratories that will potentially provide a new data monitoring and real-time risk assessment service, including the opportunity of to offer genetic counseling.

Project Shivom is currently building a precision medicine ecosystem where people can get their genome sequenced and stored.

Financial details are not provided.