Comparable sales solid at Target

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales increased 3.6% in Q4 off some late-quarter momentum vs. +3.4% consensus. Traffic was up 3.2%, with both store and digital up at a "healthy" pace.

Digital sales rose 29% during the quarter to contribute to half of the comparable sales gain.

Gross margin fell 40 bps to 26.2% of sales as higher digital fulfillments costs factored in. The company's EBIT margin was 5.1% vs 6.5% a year ago.

SG&A expenses rose 100 bps to 18.5% of sales.

Looking ahead, Target expects a low-single digit increase in comparable sales for the full year. EPS of $5.15 to $5.45 is expected vs. $5.26 consensus.

CEO update: "While we have a lot left to accomplish, our progress in 2017 gives us confidence that we are making the right long-term investments to best position Target for profitable growth in a rapidly changing consumer and retail environment."